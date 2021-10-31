Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $173.11 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $175.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

