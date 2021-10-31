Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $202,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.30.

TTWO opened at $181.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.52. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

