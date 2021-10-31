Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 163.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $218.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

