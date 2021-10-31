thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

TKAMY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 5,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

