Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Coty posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 381.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $27,086,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $27,086,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coty stock remained flat at $$8.48 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.