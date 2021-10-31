KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion.KBR also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30-2.40 EPS.

KBR traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,536. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. KBR has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.