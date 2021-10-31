PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.73. PJT Partners reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.79. 133,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,661. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

