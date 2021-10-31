PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.73. PJT Partners reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.79. 133,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,661. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

