Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at $482,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

