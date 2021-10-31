Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

