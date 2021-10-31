Caxton Corp Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 0.6% of Caxton Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 194.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 34.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

MCO stock opened at $404.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $259.45 and a one year high of $407.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

