Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 96.4% in October

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,800 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the September 30th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,934,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

VGLT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.23. 5,052,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,976. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

