Convex Finance Trading 38.5% Higher This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $27.42 or 0.00045269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $897.39 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00074328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00107537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,402.20 or 0.99730799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.02 or 0.06903334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022627 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

