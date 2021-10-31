Quant Price Hits $273.98 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Quant has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $59.30 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $273.98 or 0.00452373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.52 or 0.01032808 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.