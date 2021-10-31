Throne Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00006791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00074328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00107537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,402.20 or 0.99730799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.02 or 0.06903334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022627 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

