Caxton Corp Has $9.04 Million Stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Caxton Corp lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,828 shares during the period. Kala Pharmaceuticals accounts for 6.2% of Caxton Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 122,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 70,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264 over the last ninety days. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALA stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

