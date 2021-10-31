CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after buying an additional 1,388,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after purchasing an additional 789,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after purchasing an additional 718,815 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after purchasing an additional 374,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

