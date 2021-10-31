$0.12 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $246.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

