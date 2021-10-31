Continental Advisors LLC Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 66.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,857,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,993 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,962. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $207.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $143.26 and a 1 year high of $210.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

