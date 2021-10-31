Continental Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Continental Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living makes up approximately 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.82. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.