Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 79,496 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

