Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,520 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

