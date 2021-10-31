Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $222.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

