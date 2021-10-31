Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SM Energy worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $12,751,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 475,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

