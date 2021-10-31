Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $13.13 Million Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4,231.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 293,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.37% of Steven Madden worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

