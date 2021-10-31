Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $14.07 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,070,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $147.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

