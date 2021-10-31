Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,012 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $78,474,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 894.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $176.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

