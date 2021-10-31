Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 198,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

