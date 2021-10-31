Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $36.05 Billion in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,416,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Humana as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana stock opened at $463.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

