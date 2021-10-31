Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $554.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,213.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

