Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.49). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSTG. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.70.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,553.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $82,139,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,031,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after buying an additional 440,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,953,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

