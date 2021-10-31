Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Glass Houses Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GLHA stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

