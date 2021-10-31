Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.150-$13.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $9.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.94. The company had a trading volume of 516,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,662. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.73.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

