Reviewing Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Snap One and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One N/A N/A N/A Cemtrex -5.68% -16.55% -8.38%

This table compares Snap One and Cemtrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $814.11 million 1.36 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Cemtrex $43.52 million 0.66 -$9.93 million N/A N/A

Cemtrex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap One.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Snap One and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91 Cemtrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Snap One presently has a consensus price target of $23.70, indicating a potential upside of 62.33%. Cemtrex has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 99.28%. Given Cemtrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cemtrex is more favorable than Snap One.

Summary

Snap One beats Cemtrex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers. The company was founded on April 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

