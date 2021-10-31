CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

