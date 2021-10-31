Analysts Anticipate Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AESE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,934. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

