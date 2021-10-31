CNH Partners LLC Increases Position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,730 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of MedTech Acquisition worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

