CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Priveterra Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,779,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMGM opened at $9.78 on Friday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

