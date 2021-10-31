CNH Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Virtuoso Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Virtuoso Acquisition by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 321,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

