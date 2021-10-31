Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,064 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $84,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

