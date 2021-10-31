Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of Britvic stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.

About Britvic

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following segments: GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France, Brazil, and International. The firm’s products include sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers, and energy drinks under the brand names Robinsons, Tango, J2O, drench, MiWadi, Ballygowan, Teisseire, Fruité, Maguary, DaFruta, Pepsi, 7UP, SoBe, and Mountain Dew.

