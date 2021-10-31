Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of Britvic stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.
About Britvic
