FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 47.4% in October

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the September 30th total of 460,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.06. 395,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,307. The firm has a market cap of $308.95 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

