Short Interest in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rises By 46.1%

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,200 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the September 30th total of 573,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 60,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.11. Landec has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Landec in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.