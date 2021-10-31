Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is BlueSpruce Investments LP’s 8th Largest Position

BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493,283 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 7.6% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $417,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $224.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $155.79 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.44.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

