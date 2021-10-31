Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $727,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,299,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.25. 966,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,131. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $165.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.