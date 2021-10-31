Black Maple Capital Management LP Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Black Maple Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $431,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,843,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,780 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,078,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -189.69%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

