GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Position Decreased by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 94.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,671 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 118,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $206,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $5,467,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 891,163 shares valued at $37,985,806. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 884,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.68. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

