Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Decreases By 36.4%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SGBLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 10,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. Standard Bank Group has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

