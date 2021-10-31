-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Profire Energy posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $509,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 472,745 shares during the period. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 117,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.