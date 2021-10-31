Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several research firms have commented on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.
OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.51.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
