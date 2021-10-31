Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

