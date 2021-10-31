AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,708 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 129,587 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Autodesk worth $69,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $317.61 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

